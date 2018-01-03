Man arrested for trespassing, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 3, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 4:24 a.m., a 70-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $150.
At 4:59 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, revoked driver's license, suspended registration, no proof of insurance and lack of proper child restraints after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1300 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $6,200.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Trending In: Crime
- Carson City men who brandish weapons end up behind bars says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City Sheriff’s seeks help in Walmart burglary
- Man arrested for felony possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested for DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in Wal-Mart theft