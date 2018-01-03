Man arrested for trespassing, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 4:24 a.m., a 70-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $150.

At 4:59 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, revoked driver's license, suspended registration, no proof of insurance and lack of proper child restraints after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1300 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $6,200.

