Man arrested in connection with weekend burglaries at Carson Lanes bowling alley

The Carson City Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect believed to be involved in two burglaries at Carson Lanes over the weekend.

Lee Lawson, 25, was arrested on burglary and other charges Monday after allegedly burglarizing the Snyder Lane bowling alley both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Lawson is suspected of remaining in the bowling alley hiding until after closing when the employees left and remaining in the business for several hours consuming food and alcohol. He is also suspected of taking several items including a laptop computer, money, blank checks and other documents.

Sunday, deputies responded to Carson Lanes again around 3 a.m., for a second break-in where the same suspect is believed to have rummaged through several offices and taking unknown items.

The investigation revealed the suspect spent time in two local casinos over the weekend where security cameras provided photos of Lawson. At 4 p.m. Monday, he returned to one of the casinos at which time security called the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located the suspect in the 2000 block of Highway 50. He was arrested, wearing some of the same clothing worn during the burglary and in possession of several items stolen at the time.

Lawson was charged with burglary, possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a credit card and a possession of drug paraphernalia warrant out of Reno.