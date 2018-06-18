Man arrested on 11 counts of sexual assault, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 12:38 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, driving without a valid license and duty to stop upon entering the highway after deputies initiated a traffic stop at the William Street Cracker Box. Bail was set at $464.

At 2:25 a.m., Virginia Keppinger, 54, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and Department of Alternative Sentencing hold after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle near 5th Street and Teague. Bail was set at $24,000.

At 4:58 a.m., Henry Kosky, 24, of Yerington, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fairview and California. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 12:43 p.m., a 56-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after deputies responded to reports of a woman lying on the sidewalk with no shirt on near Emerson and the I-580 underpass. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 7:05 p.m., Manuel Rivera-Millian, 48, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony incest, felony lewdness with a child under 14, felony sexual assault on a child under 14, felony sexual assault on a child under 16, five counts of felony sexual assault, two counts of felony battery with intent to commit sexual assault and felony battery with intent to commit sexual assault on a victim under 16 after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1100 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $250,000.

At 11:28 p.m., Jennifer Moose, 49, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation and Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies responded to reports of a possible child battery near the Carson Street Frontier Motel. At the same incident, a Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation. Bail for Moose was set at $3,000 and bail for the second woman was set at $1,000.

At 11:31 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 3400 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

FRIDAY

At 1:39 a.m., a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated woman at the Carson Street Jimmy G's Cigar Bar. Bail was set at $650.

At 8:50 p.m., a 42-year-old Washoe Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to obey a traffic control device after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Lewis Drive. Bail was set at $1,040.

SATURDAY

At 12:29 a.m., a 32-year-old South Lake Tahoe man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,100.

At 2:31 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and obstructing after deputies responded to reports of a disgruntled employee who refused to leave the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Deputies had to tase the man after he refused to listen to the deputy's commands and resisted arrest. Bail was set at $450.

At 7:37 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 3300 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

At 10:07 p.m., a 32-year-old California man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without a license, open container and unregistered vehicle after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 100 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $1,400.

At 11:11 p.m., a 48-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check on a man near William and Rand. Bail was set at $740.

MONDAY

At 12:10 a.m., Alvin Roberson, 31, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony interfering with a victim reporting a crime, domestic battery and destruction of property after deputies responded to reports someone involved in a domestic battery had allegedly shot a firearm near the 1800 block of Fall Street. At the same incident, a 45-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing after attempting to flee when deputies contacted him. Bail for Roberson was set at $10,500 and bail for the other man was set at $300.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.