Man arrested on domestic battery, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 23, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 5:33 p.m., Richard Woods, 40, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance warrant and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Fleischmann Way Mallory Center. Bail was set at $5,500.
TUESDAY
At 12:47 a.m., a transient man was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register and domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near the 500 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $3,150.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
