Man arrested on emergency room call, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

• At 12:29 a.m., a 41-year-old woman was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after deputies were dispatched to Walmart on a report of a suicidal subject. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 10:14 p.m., a 22-year-old was arrested at Moffat Park on a Douglas County warrant and jailed in lieu of $238 bail.

SUNDAY

• At 2:08 a.m., a 37-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a deputy spotted his vehicle heading the wrong way on North Plaza Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 2:12 a.m., Freddie Gene Fred, 39, was arrested after deputies were called to the ER at Carson Tahoe Health for a civil protective custody arrest. A background check came back with two felony warrants issued in Mendocino County Superior Court in California, on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Total bail was set at $205,000.

• At 4:02 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson woman was arrested at the Jackpot Crossing casino after an ID check. Dispatch reported she had an active warrant for contempt of court. Bail was set at $865.

• At 7:25 p.m., a 49-year-old woman was arrested after deputies were dispatched to Rifle Range Road and Flint Drive on a report of a man cutting down trees on city property. A background check revealed two contempt of court warrants. Bail was set at $3,740.

• At 11:15 p.m., a 35-year-old transient was arrested after he was stopped at Sophia and Curry for not having lights or reflectors on his bicycle. He was arrested for an outstanding contempt warrant and bail was set at $500.

MONDAY

• At 12:23 a.m., Jorge Medina, 30, was arrested after a deputy spotted his SUV parked at Cochise near the Spooner Junction with the lights on. The arrest report says he initially refused to roll down the window and instead started the vehicle and put it in drive. The deputy forcibly pulled him from the vehicle but the report says he continued to resist. A preliminary breath test showed he was more than double the legal limit. The report says there were open alcohol containers in the vehicle as well. At the jail, the report says he continued to be uncooperative. A warrant was obtained to get a blood sample. And Medina was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, open container and obstructing an officer. Total bail was set at $20,600.