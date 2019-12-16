Man arrested on suspicion of lewdness says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 10:25 p.m., Eugene Nichols Jr., 48, was arrested at a residence on Gregg Street on an outstanding warrant charging lewdness with a children under 14. Bail was set at $250,000.
FRIDAY
At 10:07 a.m., Todd Pringle, 48, was arrested after a traffic stop at Proctor and Fall for a suspended registration. He was also charged with possession of meth found in between the car seats and having an unsecured 6-month-old in the vehicle as well as no insurance. Bail was set at $2,700.
At 4:20 p.m., a 31-year-old was arrested for driving on a revoked license and violating deferred sentencing conditions after a traffic stop at Stewart and Robinson. Bail was set at $4,000.
SATURDAY
At 3:34 a.m., Jeffrey Gallup, 51, was arrested on a felony DUI charge after he was stopped pulling onto a driveway on Marvin Drive. Bail was set at $20,000.
At 8:57 a.m., Brian Rasmussen, 53, was arrested on drug charged after his vehicle was stopped on Stewart Street for an expired registration. The drugs including a pill identified as heroin were found on his person. He was charged with two counts of possession of paraphernalia (a pipe), a suspended registration, no proof of insurance and a warrant issued in Sparks. Bail was set at $8,105.
At 4:49 p.m., LeeAnn LePage, 40 was arrested after a traffic stop at the Gold Dust West for a suspended registration. A background check revealed two warrants charging criminal contempt and a felony warrant charging unlawful use of Gaming Control items. Bail was set at $10,215.
At 7:37 p.m., Irving Reyes, 30, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after deputies were dispatched to an address on Saliman Road for a report of a subject with a weapon. Deputies were advised he had a knife. The arrest report says he threatened the female victim pointing the knife at her chest and throat. Bail was set at $20,000.
SUNDAY
At 4:22 p.m., Jorge Lopez-Rios, 18, and Roberto Guerrero, 27 were charged with assault with a deadly weapon after deputies were called to Sierra Vista Lane and Silver Saddle Road for a report of a fight.. the victim told deputies he was threatened with a knife and a bat during the confrontation. Lopez was also charged with battery and Guerrero with petit larceny. Bail was set at $20,500 for Guerrero and $21,000 for Lopez-Rios.