Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Nevada Appeal staff report

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office arrested Andrew Fostenio Torres, of Mason, on Tuesday pursuant to an arrest warrant issued out of Walker River Justice Court.

The 32-year-old was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14, two counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, and lewdness with a child under the age of 16.