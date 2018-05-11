Man arrested on warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 11, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 8:16 p.m., a 41-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a Churchill County warrant after deputies responded to reports of a dispute near the 1300 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $545.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes.
