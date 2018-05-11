Man arrested on warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 8:16 p.m., a 41-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a Churchill County warrant after deputies responded to reports of a dispute near the 1300 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $545.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.