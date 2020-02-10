Man arrested while visiting jail inmate, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 8:12 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant issued in Sparks after deputies were told there was a woman walking along Northgate Lane and College Parkway nearly getting hit by traffic. Bail was set at $500.

At 11:02 a.m., Blake Franzman, 60, was arrested after deputies responded to a business on Long Street for a report of an unwanted subject. The arrest report says the deputy asked to see the package in his jacket pocket and found inside it a baggie containing meth. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 3:57 p.m., a 23-year-old was arrested after a deputy approached his vehicle in the parking lot of the Lucky Strike Casino on William Street to check out what he described as suspicious conduct. The arrest report says there was a hypodermic needle on the floorboard of the vehicle. He was charged with three counts of violating alternative sentencing requirements in different cases, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest for attempting to prevent being handcuffed and driving without a valid license. Bail was set at $10,400.

At 5:25 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was arrested at a residence on Nye Lane on an outstanding contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:38 p.m., three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Lompa Lane. They were searched after a drug dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Gigi Demera-Jackson, 23, and Michael Henson, 25, were both charged with possession of meth. All three were charged with possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and paraphernalia. Henson was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His bail was set at $26,000. Her bail was set at $6,050. The third person in the vehicle was also held on an outstanding warrant. His bail was set at $4,500.

At 9:29 p.m., Tristan Ledford, 31, was arrested at a residence on Furnace Creek Road on a warrant charging contempt of court. A search of the residence found meth pipes and multiple prescription drugs along with meth pipes. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as the pills and the contempt warrant. Bail was set at $$6,600.

At 11:31 p.m., a 30-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Fremont for a report of a domestic dispute. He was charged with resisting and obstructing after deputies had to fight with him to handcuff him. He was also charged on an outstanding contempt warrant. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 3:53 a.m., Ember Miller, 19, was arrested on a P&P felony warrant along Highway 50. She was also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana. She was held without bail.

At 4:58 a.m., a 28-year-old bank employee was arrested on a DUI 1st alcohol charge after a traffic stop for making a right turn on a red light without yielding to oncoming traffic. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license and a failure to appear warrant. Bail was set at $2,083.

At 11:33 p.m., Duane Decastro, 61, was arrested at a residence on Brown Street after deputies went there on a tip from Douglas County that a fugitive was staying there. Decastro is accused of harboring a fugitive and obstructing a police officer for refusing multiple commands to open the door because deputies had a warrant. He was also accused of violating bail conditions and ordered held without bail.

SUNDAY

At 9 a.m., a 26-year-old Carson man was arrested on an outstanding warrant while he was visiting another inmate at the city jail. Bail was set at $500.