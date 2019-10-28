Man arrested with 15.9 grams of meth, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 11:37 p.m., Raymond Peterson, 54, was arrested on drug charges outside the Wells Fargo Bank on William Street. His vehicle was searched after deputies were told he was on alternative sentencing with no drugs or alcohol conditions. The search revealed signs of alcohol and meth. He was charged with violating suspended sentence conditions, possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as prescription drugs without a prescription. Bail was set at $7,000.

THURSDAY

At 5:18 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was arrested at her residence on Louise Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 7:48 p.m., a 19-year-old was arrested during the football game at Carson High on a charge of being a minor consuming alcohol. He was also charged with violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $3,150.

FRIDAY

At 2:14 a.m., a John Saenz, 50, was charged with multiple offenses after a traffic stop on North Carson Street for driving 31 mph in a 45 zone. A drug dog alerted on the vehicle and a subsequent search revealed a bag containing 15.9 grams of meth as swell as a pipe and collapsible batons. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous weapon, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and as an habitual criminal because he has multiple felony convictions out of California. Total bail was set at $106,700.

At 3:07 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was arrested on a DUI-first alcohol charge after deputies responded to Highway 50 and Lompa for a vehicle crash. She was also charged with no valid driver’s license and making an improper turn. Bail was set at $1,165.

At 6:32 p.m., a 33-year-old machinist was arrested on a DUI-first alcohol charge after a traffic stop in the New Ridge area for an expired registration. Bail was set at $1,050.

SATURDAY

At 1:59 p.m., a 24-year-old tradesman was charged with DUI-first alcohol after a traffic stop on south Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 6:14 p.m., a Gardnerville woman was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a hit and run on south Carson Street. The arrest report states that her vehicle was missing a tire because of the crash and that she initially failed to stop for the arresting officer. She was charged with hit and run, failure to render aid, driving an unsafe vehicle and DUI-first alcohol. Bail was set at $$2,100.

At 7:08 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of battery for allegedly pushing another woman to the ground at the Pour House Bar. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:48 p.m., a 53-year-old was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant after he was stopped for crossing Highway 50 outside of a crosswalk. Bail was set at $640.

SUNDAY

At 5:37 p.m., a 61-year-old man was arrested on Morgan Mill Road after a park ranger reported contact with the defendant at Brunswick Canyon during which the man told him he was going to have “a few more beers” then drive home. He was stopped for failure to maintain a lane and a broken tail light and also charged with DUI-second alcohol. Bail was set at $2,565.

MONDAY

At 7:34 p.m., two people were arrested at a residence on North Carson Street after deputies responded to help alternative sentencing officers wanted for alleged violations. The 26-year-old male was charged with possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription and violating pre-trial conditions. His bail was set at $5,500. The female was held on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Bail was set at $6,000.

TUESDAY

At 4:51 a.m., a 51-year-old Silver City man was arrested at Dotty’s on William Street on a charge of indecent exposure. The arrest report says the dedputy saw him sitting in the casino with his pants unzipped and his genitals exposed. A search of his person also found a meth pipe, adding a possession of paraphernalia charge. Bail was set at $3,500.