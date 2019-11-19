Man dies after falling through roof during Carson City burglary attempt

A Tracy, Calif., man apparently died during a suspected burglary attempt over the weekend.

On Sunday, at 10 a.m. the Carson City Sheriff’s Office was called to the Cutting Edge Salon, 3699 S. Carson St. When they arrived they found Ronald Edward Kidd dead on the ground.

Information gathered on the scene shows that the suspect entered the salon by cutting through the roof. The suspect fell from the roof, through the ceiling and struck the ground. Burglary tools were located in a bag that was carried by the suspect.

Kidd, 56, has an extensive record for theft and robbery, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported. Kidd appears to have conducted the burglary alone.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch 775-887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera 775-283-7855, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900. The case number is 2019-7850.