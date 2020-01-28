Man drives truck at wife, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 12:16 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was charged with multiple misdemeanors after a traffic stop at Airport Road and Douglas Drive for a suspended registration. She was also charged with driving on a license revoked for DUI, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $2,550.

At 4:28 p.m., a 42-year-old was charged with violating a temporary protective order by contacting the victim by phone. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 11:28 p.m., a 30-year-old was charged with battery after deputies were dispatched to an address on Harvard Drive for a fight in progress. When he was pulled off the other person, he refused to comply with deputy’s orders to put his hands behind his back he was also charged with obstructing. Bail was set at $1,300.

SUNDAY

At 11:50 p.m., David Killen, 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly driving his truck at his wife at a residence on Telegraph. He was also charged with domestic battery 1st offense and held on a felony P&P hold. Bail was set at $23,000.

MONDAY

At 12:57 p.m., Mark Susoeff, 36, of Reno was booked into the Carson City Jail on two felony warrants. The warrant issued in Carson City charges him with grand larceny and the warrant issued in Placer County, California charges him as a fugitive from justice. Total bail was set at $45,000.