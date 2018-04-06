Man finds his stolen truck, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 9:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Imlay man was arrested at the jail on suspicion of violating conditions of his suspended sentence by failing to attend an anger management evaluation. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 10:55 p.m., Anthony George Athens, 53, was arrested on suspicion of felony possessing a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of East William Street. His bail was set at $25,000. The theft was reported by the vehicle's owner who called deputies to say he found his stolen truck in the parking lot of Dotty's Casino.

• At 11:42 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to 210 David St., on a report of a domestic battery. The arrest report says the male victim had numerous scratches on his face and a bruise on his arm. She was also arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing arrest for refusing to open the door to her room then fought with deputies. Total bail was set at $3,300.