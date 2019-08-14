Man found on sidewalk held for meth, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 11:15 p.m., Kevin Boss, 53, was charged with felony DUI alcohol after he was involved in a crash at William and Russell Way. Records indicate it is his third DUI. He was also charged with following too close. Bail was set at $20,075.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:27 a.m., Jesse Coffman, 36, was charged with possession of meth and a pipe after deputies responded to the 2800 block of Mountain Street and found him lying on the sidewalk. He was also charged with violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $6,500.

At 1:10 p.m., Jose Garcia-Garcia, 41, was arrested after a woman reported that when she applied for Medicaid, she was told some one else was using her Social Security number and that person worked at Hooten Tires in Carson City. Deputies contacted Garcia and he denied the charge. But the owner of the company confirmed that Garcia had given that SS number for employment purposes. Garcia was arrested for unlawful use of a Social Security number, a federal felony. Bail was set at $10,000.

At 6:18 p.m., Sean Harrison Jr., 27, was arrested on charges of stealing money from cash drawers from Smith’s supermarket where he worked. Store managers listed a total of $1,315.90 as missing. Bail was set at $10,000.

THURSDAY

At 3:03 a.m., a 58-year-old man was arrested at an apartment on South Meadows Drive after deputies responded to a report of shots fired. According to the arrest report there was a Ford pickup with driver’s side and passenger windows broken out, all four tires popped and a large impact point in the center of the windshield. The defendant had a blood dripping from a cut on his hand and the arrest report says deputies followed the blood trail from his apartment back to the truck. He told deputies the truck’s owner had been bullying him and he was mad about it. He was charged with destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle. Bail was set at $3,000.