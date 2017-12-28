Man held after allegedly waving revolver, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 7:58 a.m., a 55-year-old Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of violating her suspended sentence conditions after her release form Carson Tahoe Hospital. She was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 8 a.m., a 34-year-old Incline Village man was arrested on suspicion of contempt after an arrest warrant in his name was discovered following his treatment at Carson Tahoe Hospital for intoxication. He was held in lieu of $1,825 bail on the Reno Township warrant.

• At 8:52 a.m., Ricardo Giron, 56, was jailed on three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon after deputies were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Spooner Drive. Two women and one male told deputies they confronted Giron after finding a huge pile of cigarette butts on the lawn in front of their residence. After an angry exchange of words, they said Giron went to his vehicle, pulled out a large revolver and started waiving it at them, threatening them. Interviewed by the arresting officer, Giron admitted throwing the cigarette butts in front of the home but denied pointing the gun at the three. He was arrested and ordered held in lieu of $20,000 bail on each of the three counts.

• At 1:08 p.m., Chandra Demaranville-Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after deputies were called to an address in the 4000 block of Arrowhead by a woman complaining there was someone taking things from her parked car and putting them in her own vehicle. A search of that vehicle revealed items including several large boxes with the reporting party's address on them, according to the arrest report. There was also a set of keys and gloves reportedly stolen earlier Wednesday from a delivery truck. The driver of that truck identified the keys and gloves as his. The arrest report states there was other property in Stafford's vehicle that may result in more charges once that property is claimed. She was charged with burglary and two counts of possessing stolen property, all felonies, and held in lieu of $70,000 bail.

• At 7:16 p.m., a 34-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of South Division. The arresting deputy reported he was intoxicated despite a condition in his alternative sentencing contract prohibiting consumption of alcohol. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.