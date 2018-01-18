Man held after meth found near 4-year-old, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 8:20 a.m., Jason Giles, 41, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and child neglect while deputies served a restraining order near the 1700 block of Edmonds Drive. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine next to a 4-year-old in the vehicle. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 8:34 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3100 block of Wingate Way. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:35 a.m., Christopher Townsend, 29, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, fictitious registration and improper display of license plates after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3200 block of Market Street. At the same incident, a 32-year-old Fernley man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Townsend was set at $3,675 and bail for the 32-year-old was set at $1,250.

At 8:25 p.m., a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2200 block of Dori Way. The suspect had shoved a 15-year-old victim and threatened to choke him. He was verbally combative with deputies but wasn't physically uncooperative. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 11:51 p.m., William Lyons, 19, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic dispute near the 3900 block of Pheasant Drive. At the same incident, an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and Department of Alternative Sentencing hold and a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court. Bail for Lyons was set at $6,600, bail for the 18-year-old was set at $2,100 and no bail was set for the 20-year-old.

THURSDAY

At 12:30 a.m., Shannon Eberkickel, 30, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of felony carrying a concealed weapon after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the Highway 50 Slotworld Casino. Bail was set at $2,500.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.