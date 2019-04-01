Man held after returning to park, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 3:10 p.m., a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after a deputy spotted him in Mills Park. The park's rangers had earlier trespassed him, ordering him out of the park. He was held on $150 bail.

SATURDAY

• At 5:29 a.m., a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion he violated suspended sentence conditions after deputies responded to a woman who said he stole her wallet. She declined to press charges because she got the wallet and its contents back. But the subject had a no alcohol condition on his suspended sentence and, according to the arrest report, had a blood alcohol level of 0.427 — eight times the legal limit. He was held on $1,000 bail.

At noon, Patrick Hasselberger, 39, was arrested after a citizen reported someone had stolen his credit card and used it at both a Quick Stop and Walmart. He was identified through the video taken by the machines at both stores, according to the arrest report. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, one of using a credit card without the owner's consent and two counts of burglary. Bail was set at a total of $105,000.

SUNDAY

• At 5:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was arrested outside a store on William Street after deputies responded to a report of four men urinating in the bushes. He was arrested on suspicion of violating the no alcohol clause of his suspended sentence and trespassing. Bail was set at $1,150.

• At 6 p.m., Dawn Forbes, 41, was arrested after deputies responded to Mills Park on a report of a domestic battery. A police K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs in her Jeep. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

MONDAY

• At 5:09 a.m., a 32-year-old Mound House man was arrested after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Nichols Lane for a suspended registration. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked driver's license and no valid insurance. Bail was set at $1,150.