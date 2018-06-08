Man held for dangerous drug, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 11:06 a.m., a 39-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register after deputies responded to a welfare check near the 2700 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $150.

At 1:46 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and turn signals required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Ravenshorn and Northridge. Bail was set at $2,525.

At 7:34 p.m., a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Sherman Lane. Bail was set at $331.

