Man held for destroying property at Carson Tahoe Hospital, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 4:13 p.m., a 42-year-old man was arrested after Walmart employees called deputies to report an unwanted person harassing customers. He was arrested on suspicion of violating suspended sentence conditions and obstructing a public officer. Bail was set at $3,300.

• At 8:42 p.m., a 18-year-old woman was arrested at an apartment on Jeanell Drive after her boyfriend called dispatch to say she had assaulted him. The arrest report says she admitted hitting him with a blue notebook. She was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery 1st offense. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 10:18 p.m., a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Robinson and Saliman for failure to maintain a lane. He was also arrested on suspicion of having no valid driver’s license. Bail was set at $1,140.

• At 10:23 p.m., Jessie Archuleta, 61, was arrested after deputies served a search warrant on him in an apartment on Nye Lane. The arrest report states they found 44 grams of meth along with paraphernalia and three grams of fentanyl, pay sheets, baggies and a scale. He was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, possession with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $266,000.

SATURDAY

• At 12:31 a.m., a 35-year-old construction worker was arrested after deputies were called to the Carson Tahoe Hospital for a report of a man destroying property, flipping over tables and breaking furniture. He was arrested on suspicion of destruction of property. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 7:23 a.m., a 71-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after deputies responded to Winnie Lane for a report of a vehicle that had hit a traffic pole. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 4:31 p.m., Jesse Sills, 31, was arrested after a traffic stop at Carmine and Russell for running a red light and speeding. After a drug dog alerted on the vehicle, a search found meth and a “tooter straw.” He was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and paraphernalia, speeding, running a stop sign and a suspended license along with no insurance. Bail was set at $4,715.

• At 9:31 p.m., two men were arrested after a traffic stop at I-580 and College Parkway for running a stop sign and failure to maintain a lane. Fernando Luna, 36, and Richard Ruiz, 33, were both arrested on suspicion of possession of meth. Luna was also arrested on suspicion of the traffic violations and possession of paraphernalia, a pipe. Ruiz was also arrested on suspicion of having an open alcohol container in the vehicle. Luna’s bail was set at $3,615. Ruiz’s bail was set at $2,600.

SUNDAY

• At 11:39 p.m., a 21-year-old was arrested at a residence on Kit Sierra Loop on suspicion of violating bail conditions for making contact with the person living there. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

• At 3:22 a.m., a 44-year-old maintenance worker was arrested after a traffic stop at Stewart and Musser for an expired registration. He was also arrested on suspicion of having no insurance, driving on a suspended license and held on a contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $1,865.