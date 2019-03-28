Man held for domestic battery, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
March 28, 2019
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
• At 11:59 a.m., a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were dispatched to Heaven Hill Way. The defendant told deputies the argument started because his ex-wife removed money from their bank account and became physical when she tried to take his house key away. She fell backward and hit her head on the bed post. The arrest report says he then held her down on the bed, pressing his forearm against her neck. Bail was set at $3,000.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Crime
- Transient held for indecent exposure, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Woman held for public urination, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Dad held after toddlers found wandering, Sheriff’s Office says
- Court orders use of Pre-Trial Risk tool to release defendants
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Direct TV doesn’t go door-to-door