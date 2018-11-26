Man held for DUI in vehicle stolen from mom, CCSO says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 3:55 p.m., a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to an apartment on Rand. The victim said he hit her in the face as they were leaving work after he was fired for fighting with another employee. Bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 2:53 a.m., Kassie Herling, 51, was arrested at the Maxx Casino after a customer reported his wallet had been stolen. Surveillance video showed the victim's wallet fell from his pocket to the floor and Herling picking it up and handed it to another person. She was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny and held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

THURSDAY

Recommended Stories For You

• At 12:28 a.m., a 36-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery 2nd offense after his estranged wife reported he entered her home, started a verbal fight, then spit on her and left. When advised of the accusations, he turned himself in. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 2:58 a.m., a 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after his girlfriend called 911 to report he had assaulted her. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 12:10 p.m., Manuel Montes, 29, was arrested after his mother called dispatch to report he had stolen her vehicle. The Trailblazer was located at Fairview and Highway 50. He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto but, at the jail, he began experiencing signs of drug intoxication. The arrest report states he admitted to using cocaine. He was also arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd. Total bail was set at $27,500.

FRIDAY

• At 5:13 p.m., Ronald Mauldon, 44, and Sacha Lennon, 40, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after a traffic stop at Highway 50 east and College Parkway. Dispatch advised he was driving on a revoked license and she had an outstanding warrant issued in Hawthorne. After finding a bag containing white powder in a cigarette package, a drug canine was called to the scene. The arrest report states the bag contained nearly an ounce of methamphetamine. Bail for each was set at $40,000. She was also held in lieu of $1,078 on the traffic warrant.

SUNDAY

• At 12:30 a.m., Terent Remington, 30, was arrested after a deputy stopped his bicycle for riding on a sidewalk at North Carson Street and Musser. Dispatch said there were two warrants for his arrest including one on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $16,000.

• At 1:09 a.m., a 60-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested after Washoe Tribal police reported he was wanted on an outstanding contempt of court warrant. The arrest report states he ignored lights and siren and refused to stop on Clear Creek Road until several deputies stopped him at the graveyard east of Horatio Lane. He was arrested on suspicion of failing to yield to a peace officer and the contempt of court warrant and bail was set at $5,100.

• At 12:17 p.m., a 41-year-old cook was taken into custody at the Maxx Casino on a warrant on suspicion of violation of an extended order for protection against domestic violence. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

• At 1:02 a.m., a 44-year-old construction worker was arrested after an off-duty dispatcher reported he was driving erratically and following his vehicle too closely. The defendant told deputies the reporting party had run him off the road. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol, reckless driving and following too close. Bail was set at $1,575.