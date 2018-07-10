Man held for slapping stepson, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 12:49 p.m., Jeremy Grant Thompson, 27, was arrested on suspicion of felony embezzlement from his employer, Sierra Wellness Collective. The arrest report says CEO Fernando Leal and Human Resources Director Matthew Reyes met with Thompson. Reyes said he has multiple incidents on security cameras of Thompson skimming money from the cash register and short changing customers. The report states the videos of several incidents involving Thompson were downloaded to a flash drive for evidence. According to the report, the deputy asked if Thompson wanted to make a statement and he provided a written statement admitting to taking both cash and product from the business on multiple occasions, estimating the total between $1,000 and $2,000. He was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

• At 10:54 p.m., Christian Serrano, 31, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse for allegedly battering his stepson. The arrest report says the assault happened following an argument between the boy and his mother over a cellphone and Serrano confirmed he slapped the boy in the face. He was held in lieu of $40,000 bail.