Man held for trying to run motorcycle off road, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 12:25 p.m., Phillip Rummings, 45, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a van attempting to run a motorcycle off the road near the 900 block of Corbett Street. The suspect was apprehended near the 100 block of Paul Way. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 7:05 p.m., Cody Rogers-Shaw, 24, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the 400 block of Fleischmann Way. At the same incident, a 24-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set for Rogers-Shaw and bail for the woman was set at $1,000.

At 7:14 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of battery and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a woman punching another near the 1500 block of Livermore Lane. Bail was set at $1,150.

At 11:33 p.m., a 27-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of Department of Alternative Sentencing violations after deputies responded to reports of a possible suicidal subject. Bail was set at $6,000.

FRIDAY

At 2:10 a.m., Richard Jefferies, 62, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies responded to reports of drug activity near the 500 block of N. Stewart Street. Bail was set at $4,500.

At 3:32 a.m., a 23-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject at the College Parkway Maverick. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.