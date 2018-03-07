Man held on 2 warrants, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 1:51 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a traffic stop for failure to maintain a travel lane in the area of Roop and Little streets. Bail was set at $1,040 on the DUI and traffic violation.

At 6:54 a.m., a 28-year-old was jailed after deputies were called to the Dotty's on William Street after he was told to leave the Gold Dust. He was arrested after deputies discovered two warrants on suspicion of violating conditions of a suspended sentence. Total bail was set at $6,000.

WEDNESDAY

At 2:38 a.m., A 28-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after a deputy spotted him in the 1700 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $2,500.