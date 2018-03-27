Man held on 4 felony counts, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 12:30 p.m., Darren Thomas Lefever, 29, was arrested on three Carson City and one Douglas County warrant accusing him of four felony counts. The charges include fraudulent acts related to prescription drugs, burglary, contempt of court and an East Fork Justice Court warrant that includes several alleged violations. He was ordered held in lieu of $32,500 total bail.

• At 12:41 p.m., Shaun Hawkins, 34, was arrested on suspicion of receiving and transporting a stolen vehicle after deputies were called to an address on Bryan Circle on a report of domestic violence. According to the arrest report, a check of the license plates of the vehicle he was in revealed it had been stolen. He was also arrested on a contempt of court warrant issued in Sparks. Total bail was set at $10,890.

• At 4:09 p.m., a 42-year-old cook was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in a traffic case after a traffic stop at North Carson and East William streets. Bail was set at $215.

• At 6 p.m., a 21-year-old woman turned herself in at the sheriff's office on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions. She was held in lieu of $1,480 bail.

• At 8:40 p.m., a 54-year-old was arrested at an address in the 900 block of Mountain Street after deputies responded to a report of squatters in a home without permission. He was held in lieu of $1,206 bail.

TUESDAY

• At 1:15 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was arrested after a traffic stop at East 5th and South Saliman on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail was set at $1,310.