Man held on failure to appear, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 12, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 5:20 p.m., a 25-year-old South Lake Tahoe man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Arrowhead and Convair. Bail was set at $238.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
