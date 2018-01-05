Man held on felony possession charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 1:42 p.m., a 47-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license, no valid insurance, stop sign violation and two counts of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1400 block of Millennium Terrace. Bail was set at $1,619.

At 4:54 p.m., Jacob Hackle, 19, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of contempt of court after deputes conducted a pedestrian stop at the Carson Street Kohl's. Bail was set at $4,500.

At 8:09 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Meadows and Como Streets. Bail was set at $160.

At 11:39 p.m., Donald Davis, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear after deputies conducted a business check at the Highway 50 Slotworld Casino. Bail was set at $5,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.