Man held on suspicion of 4th DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:20 a.m., Fidel Rodriguez, 19, of Incline Village, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Street and Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $7,100.

At 2:22 p.m., Joshua Appelt, 41, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI-fourth offense, illegal U-turn and failure to stop at a stop sign after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that nearly collided with a patrol vehicle near Saliman and 5th Street. Bail was set at $20,090.

At 8:05 p.m., a 37-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation, ex-felon failed to register, suspended registration, no valid driver's license and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Goni and College. Bail was set at $3,890.

At 8:33 p.m., a 41-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies received information of a woman violating her conditions near Royal Lane. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:07 p.m., a 42-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the Carson Street Cactus Jack's. Bail was set at $150.

THURSDAY

At 1:55 a.m., Zachary Roark, 19, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after deputies responded to reports of suspicious subjects at the William Street Walgreen's. Bail was set at $2,500.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.