Man held on suspicion of felony possession, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 1:14 p.m., Keath Baker, 35, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drugs after deputies responded to Days Inn on North Carson Street for an unwanted subject. The manager said a white pickup had been driving around the facility in a reckless manner. He reportedly told the deputy he was trying to "blow off steam" after an argument with his girlfriend. A search of his bags revealed a small quantity of what the arrest report says was methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle. Baker was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia and ordered held in lieu of $3,500 bail.

• At 5:21 p.m., a 49-year-old Carson City man was taken to the jail on a civil protective custody hold after a deputy observed him stumbling along the road in the 2600 block of College Parkway. A preliminary breath test estimated his alcohol level at 0.346, some four times the legal level where someone is considered intoxicated. CPCs are released without charges after sobering up.

• At 7:49 p.m., a 20-year-old was arrested at Dotty's on Highway 50 after a background check revealed a warrant for violation of a suspended sentence. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 10:55 p.m., a 44-year-old Carson City man was arrested after a traffic stop on a warrant charging contempt of court. His bail was set at $542.