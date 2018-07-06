Man held on suspicion of luring children, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 1 p.m., Timothy John Marshall, 35, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to lure children into a motor home in the area of 1147 Woodside Drive. When one witness approached the motorhome, he told deputies Marshall accelerated toward him and he was hit by the passenger side mirror as the vehicle passed him and sped away. Marshall was arrested at a relative's residence on South Edmonds Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of two felonies: battery with a deadly weapon and luring children. Total bail was set at $32,500.

• At 1:47 p.m., Angela Rose Koontz, 33, was jailed on suspicion of a felony of failing to register as a sex offender after deputies were called to Walmart on a report of a woman shoplifting. Bail was set at $5,000 on the felony and $250 on the petit larceny.

• At 5:40 p.m., a Carson City 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a contempt of court warrant issued in Douglas County following a traffic stop at 5th and Saliman Streets. He was held in lieu of $250 cash bail.

FRIDAY

• At 2:10 a.m., Andrew Rodriguez, 27, was arrested on a warrant issued by Washoe County District Court on suspicion of felony larceny from a person. The vehicle was stopped at I-580 and College Parkway after a traffic stop when the driver Matthewe Gryglewicz, 24, made an illegal U-turn. During the stop, the deputy's K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a search revealed a ziplock bag containing a white crystal believed to be meth. Gryglewicz was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Rodriguez was held in lieu of $5,000 bail and Gryglewicz in lieu of $3,000 bail.