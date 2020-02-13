Man learns bikes also are subject to traffic laws, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 8:11 a.m., Jacoby Robinson, 19, was delivered to the Carson City jail by U.S. Corrections officials from Riverside County, California, on warrants charging concealment or removal of a child and violation of suspended sentence. Bail was set at $53,000.
At 11:25 a.m., a 26-year-old Reno woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop at Silversage and Stafford for speeding. Bail was set at $630.
At 5:58 p.m., a man was arrested for traffic violations on his bicycle and a warrant charging disorderly conduct at William and Fall streets. Bail was set at $300.
At 8:35 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was booked on an NHP failure to appear warrant after a deputy saw that her vehicle license was expired. Bail was set at $1,495.
WEDNESDAY
At 8:11 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was arrested at an address on Russell Way on a warrant issued in Tahoe City. Bail was set at $1,500.
At 11:50 a.m., a 28-year-old was arrested at an address on Pratt Avenue after deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a screw driver. His girlfriend told deputies he grabbed her by the throat during an argument. He was charged with domestic battery and violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $4,000.
THURSDAY
At 2:57 a.m., a 21-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop at Arrowhead and Bowers for a burnt out headlight. Bail was set at $500.