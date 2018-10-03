Sheriff: Man passed out on bench held on drug charges
October 3, 2018
The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
â€¢ At 12:07 a.m., an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st, under age 21 and as a minor consuming alcohol after a traffic stop on at East 5th and South Plaza streets. Bail was set at $1,150.
â€¢ At 9:04 p.m., Roque Salas-Viramontes, 43, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 2nd offense for allegedly hitting his wife with a belt. He was also arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a gun by a prohibited person because of his prior domestic battery conviction. Bail was set at $30,000.
WEDNESDAY
â€¢ At 12:27 a.m., a 39-year-old cook was arrested at an apartment on Como Street on suspicion of violating a temporary restraining order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon after deputies found nunchucks in his backpack. Bail was set at $5,500.
Recommended Stories For You
â€¢ At 4:56 a.m., Terent Remington, 30, was jailed on two felony counts of drug possession and one of possessing paraphernalia after a deputy saw him apparently passed out on a bench outside the Gold Dust West. Total bail was set at $8,500.