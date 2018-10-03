Sheriff: Man passed out on bench held on drug charges

The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

â€¢ At 12:07 a.m., an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st, under age 21 and as a minor consuming alcohol after a traffic stop on at East 5th and South Plaza streets. Bail was set at $1,150.

â€¢ At 9:04 p.m., Roque Salas-Viramontes, 43, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 2nd offense for allegedly hitting his wife with a belt. He was also arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a gun by a prohibited person because of his prior domestic battery conviction. Bail was set at $30,000.

WEDNESDAY

â€¢ At 12:27 a.m., a 39-year-old cook was arrested at an apartment on Como Street on suspicion of violating a temporary restraining order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon after deputies found nunchucks in his backpack. Bail was set at $5,500.

Recommended Stories For You

â€¢ At 4:56 a.m., Terent Remington, 30, was jailed on two felony counts of drug possession and one of possessing paraphernalia after a deputy saw him apparently passed out on a bench outside the Gold Dust West. Total bail was set at $8,500.