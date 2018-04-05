Man receives life on counts of lewdness with child

Craig Martin, 48 years of age, formerly of Silver Springs, was recently sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years on

two separate counts of Lewdness with a Child Under Fourteen Years of Age,

The Third District Judicial Court ordered the sentences to run consecutively, which means Martin won't be eligible for parole for at least 20 years.

In May 2015, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office was called to an investigation alleging Martin was molesting a minor under 14 years of age in Silver Springs. Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Martin. Martin was arrested in Arizona and extradited to Nevada for prosecution. Martin molested the child over a period of several years.

District Attorney Stephen Rye stated "this sentence sends a strong message that child sexual abuse will not be tolerated in Lyon County. This sentence sends a strong message that our community will protect victims and investigate, arrest and prosecute child molesters. The Lyon

County Sheriff's Office takes these matters very seriously. Because of the Sheriff's Office investigation a trial was avoided and Mr. Martin pleaded guilty."

Austin Lucia prosecuted the case for the District Attorney's Office.