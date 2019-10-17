Man shooting out windows of cars with BB gun arrested on obstruction charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 2 p.m., a 43-year-old was arrested at an apartment in the 1900 block of Carson Street after deputies were called on a report of someone shooting the windows of vehicles in the parking lot with a BB gun. He was arrested after initially giving deputies a false name and charged with obstruction. Bail was set at $500.
At 8:18 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was arrested at Cactus Jack’s Casino on an outstanding contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.
THURSDAY
At 3:17 a.m., a 26-year-old chef was arrested after a traffic stop on Carson Street. He was charged with failure to appear on a traffic citation, driving without a valid license and having a broken windshield on is vehicle. Bail was set at $980.