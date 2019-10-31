Man sought after using counterfeit money in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect using counterfeit money. The suspect used a counterfeit $100 bill on Oct. 3 at The Glass Shop in Carson City.

At 10:50 a.m., the suspect entered the establishment and used the counterfeit $100 bill to pay for his transaction. The suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair, beard, wearing a red shirt and red pants.

Anyone who may recognize this subject is asked to contact Deputy Martha Tschetter at 775-887-2020 ext. 45401, Sergeant Mike Cullen or contact Secret Witness.