Man sought in Carson City vehicle burglaries in Douglas custody

A Wellington man, who was being sought in connection with several vehicle burglaries in Carson City last month, was arrested on Monday night near his home.

Cody Dalhaus, 30, appeared in Douglas County District Court earlier that day to request assignment to Western Regional Drug Court.

The vehicle burglaries reportedly occurred on March 25 near Kingsley and Kitchen streets, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Redding, 25, was in Carson custody on Monday. Authorities also were looking for Daniel Crawford, 24.

Dalhaus asked District Judge Tom Gregory to place him in drug court. He said he was using methamphetamine almost daily for about three years.

"It's rare, but welcome, for someone to ask for help before it's too late," Gregory said. "I have a great amount of respect towards you for asking for help."

Recommended Stories For You

Dalhaus was on a drug diversion in Douglas County after he admitted to cashing 18 fraudulent checks worth a total of $3,957.50 at the Carson Valley Inn, Sharkey's Casino and Bodines Casino.

Redding is another former Wellington resident who was ordered to prison in connection with a burglary at the Jacks Valley Target in December 2015.

Crawford has also done prison time for drugs. He was convicted of breaking windows of cars and businesses on Dec. 12, 2014, while out on bail for possession of methamphetamine. He did an estimated $12,000 damage.