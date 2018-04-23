Man tries to lock himself in car, arrested says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

At 12:08 a.m., Austin Bitisillie, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding with endangerment, driver's license revoked, obstructing, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, speeding, disobedience to a traffic control device, Department of Alternative Sentencing hold and DUI- second offense after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the 1500 block of 5th Street. Deputies chased the vehicle until it crashed near 5th Street and Airport Road, where the suspect then attempted to flee on foot. The suspect was tased after stopping and allegedly taking a "fighting stance" against deputies. After a brief struggled Bitisillie was apprehended; he had a blood alcohol level of .248. Bail was set at $27,460.

At 1:13 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Musser and Roop streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:24 a.m., a 41-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register after deputies responded to reports of a suspect in a check fraud in the Carson Street O'Reilly Auto Parts. At the same incident, a 35-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for the man was set at $150 and bail for the woman was set at $1,000.

At 3:05 p.m., a 19-year-old Pittsburgh, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of minor in possession of marijuana after deputies responded to reports of a fight near the 1500 block of Livermore Lane. Bail was set at $600.

Recommended Stories For You

At 5:31 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a violation of bail conditions warrant after deputies observed a known subject with a warrant walking near the 2100 block of Lone Mountain Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 7:53 p.m., a 39-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Dan streets. Allegedly, the driver refused to listen to commands from the deputies and attempted to lock himself inside the vehicle. Bail was set at $300.

SUNDAY

At 2:21 a.m., a 55-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 500 block of Pioche Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 3:34 a.m., a 23-year-old Boaz, Ala., man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving after reports of a vehicle speeding and driving southbound in the northbound lane. The driver had a blood alcohol level of .018. Bail was set at $500.

At 4:36 p.m., Kyle Bryan, 21, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice and felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of a man flagged with a warrant attempting to purchase a firearm at the Highway 50 Capitol City Loans. Bail was set at $102,500.

At 6:33 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Sophia streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 8:52 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William and Plaza streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.