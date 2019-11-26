Man visits brother’s home, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 12:20 p.m., Joshua Patterson, 30, of South Lake Tahoe, was arrested on a felony charge of violating an extended protection order barring contact with his brother and his brother’s wife. He was seen at their home, according to the arrest report. Bail was set at $10,000.

At 6:09 p.m., a 28-year-old hospital worker was arrested on a charge of DUI 1st after deputies responded to a report of an vehicle accident on Brown Street. His bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:25 a.m., a 28-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Apollo Drive. The woman there told deputies he was drunk and wanted to take the couple’s children with him but she refused, after which he became aggressive. He was held on an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

At 3:25 p.m., a 36-year-old painter was booked on a warrant charging DUI 1st offense alcohol/drugs. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 7:10 p.m., a 32-year-old Sparks woman was turned over to deputies by Lyon County officers who arrested her on an outstanding contempt of court warrant. She was ordered held without bail.