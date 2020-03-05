Man with stolen iPad and drugs allows search, iPad and drugs found, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 1:09 a.m., Darron Beaumont, 29, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after deputies were dispatched to a motel on North Carson Street for a report of a man brandishing a weapon — a large knife. He was in the room with the knife on the bed. He was also charged with violating deferred sentencing conditions. Bail was set at $20,500.

At 5:07 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of violating a temporary protective order by visiting her estranged husband’s residence on Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

TUESDAY

At 1:28 a.m., Joseph Larson, 30, was arrested on a charge of violating probation conditions barring him from casinos after he was spotted leaving the Comstock Casino. After a search following a traffic strop at Highway 50 and Drako, he was also charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as driving without a valid license. At P&P’s request he was held without bail.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:04 a.m., Bradley Brannon, 25, was arrested in the parking lot of Dotty’s Casino after the arrest report states he gave permission for officers to search his vehicle, which produced an iPad reported stolen in Douglas County, a hypodermic needle and a small baggie containing meth. He was charged with possession of meth, paraphernalia and stolen property. Bail was set at $4,500.

At 6:19 p.m., Waylon Fillmore, 28, was arrested on Curry Street in the Carson Colony area on two outstanding warrants charging him with robbery. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 9:25 p.m., a 62-year-old Montana man was arrested on a battery charge after an incident at Smith’s supermarket. He was approached by an employee who saw him leaving with several unbagged items including a bottle of vodka. When she asked to see his receipt, the arrest report says he cursed at her, hit her in the nose and left. Deputies were called back a short while later after the same man was seen outside the store. The woman identified him as her assailant. A records check showed he also had an outstanding warrant charging contempt of court. His bail was set at $1,500.

THURSDAY

At 12:28 a.m., Joshua Miller, 29, of Oregon was arrested on drug charges after his vehicle was stopped at Carson and 9th for a burned out headlight. The vehicle was searched after dispatch confirmed it was not registered or insured and deputies found a small amount of meth and a glass pipe inside. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 3:40 a.m., Rochard Rios was arrested after deputies responded to the Comstock Casino on a report of people possibly selling drugs out of a backpack. When he was exiting the vehicle, the arrest report says a deputy saw him drop a small baggie containing meth on the ground. After a search, the report states they found a meth pipe next to the seat Rios was sitting in. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.