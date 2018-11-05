Many felonies result from 1 call, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 2:02 p.m., a 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a contempt of court warrant after he was stopped for a left turn violation at Carson and Winnie. Bail was set at $500.

SATURDAY

• At 1:35 a.m., Jacob Fearn, 38, was arrested on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register after he was questioned by deputies leaving Woody's Casino. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,650.

• At 3:27 a.m., two 18-year-olds, one woman and one man, were arrested after a traffic stop for failure to maintain a lane at Walker and Fairview. Both were arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and as a minor consuming alcohol. Bail was set at $1,790 for her and $1,750 for him.

Recommended Stories For You

• At 8:25 a.m., Umberto Garcia, 31, was arrested on a parole and probation violation warrant after deputies were dispatched to 1875 H Street for a welfare check. He was held without bail.

• At 10:57 a.m., a 73-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant after deputies were dispatched to Super Pawn on Highway 50. Bail was set at $215.

• At 11:15 a.m., a 31-year-old transient was arrested at Walmart after store officials reported a white truck with a camper shell parked there for weeks. Deputies said when they told the owner they would tow the vehicle unless he had a way to tow it, he became angry and started yelling. Walmart officials then asked he be removed from the property. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, disturbing the peace, obstructing and violating bail conditions. His bail was set at $3,750.

• At 11:29 a.m., Carlos Robles, Jr., 26, was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of possession of drugs and paraphernalia at a residence on Jewell Avenue. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 1 p.m., Krystal Morningstar, 31, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth and paraphernalia at a home on Columbia Way. She was also jailed on a contempt warrant issued in Douglas County with total bail of $3,750.

• At 3:30 p.m., Angolece Rice, 27, and John Staikoff, 27, were arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies after deputies went to an apartment at 330 West Nye Lane to serve a warrant on Rice. She refused to open the apartment door and deputies said they were forced to kick it in to enter. The arrest report says while in the apartment, they observed multiple balloons and a small baggie filled with a black substance, heroin.

Their drug dog alerted to the nearby vehicle belonging to Staikoff and Justice of the Peace John Tatro approved search warrants for the vehicle and apartment. A search revealed numerous drugs including meth, heroin, pills and paraphernalia.

Both were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of meth, heroin and prescription drugs, possession of paraphernalia, possession for sale and allowing a child, her 6-year-old son, to be present during controlled substance violations. He was also arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Rice, and she was arrested on suspicion of obstruction for refusing to let deputies inside to serve the warrant. His total bail was set at $108,500. She was held without bail.

• At 9:26 p.m., a 35-year-old paint contractor was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were called to the couple's home on Heather Way. He denied knocking his wife's phone out of her hand but their 11-year-old daughter corroborated the mother's story. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:31 p.m., a 46-year-old laborer was arrested on suspicion of a contempt of court warrant after deputies and paramedics responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway with numerous minor cuts and scrapes. He told deputies he was hit by a passing car but they were unable to find any evidence of that. Medical staff at Carson Tahoe Medical reported his blood alcohol level was 0.468 percent, five times legally intoxicated. His daughter advised he has fallen and hurt himself in the past. Bail on the warrant is $1,000.

SUNDAY

• At 1:20 a.m., a 20-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were called to Saliman and Fairview. The two women involved apparently had an argument during which the defendant reportedly bit the other woman on the hand. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 3:29 a.m., a 32-year-old Fallon woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after she was stopped for failure to maintain a lane at South Edmonds and Valley View. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 3:22 p.m., a 70-year-old barber was arrested on an outstanding warrant after deputies responded to the Nugget for a report of a man making threats. The report was unfounded but the man in question had a warrant on suspicion of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. His bail was set at $2,500.

• At 5:29 p.m., a 33-year-old NDOT employee was arrested on suspicion of violating suspended sentence conditions after deputies were called to keep the peace at the Max Casino. She was arrested a short time later at her home on Curry Street after an altercation the arresting deputy said he couldn't determine who was at fault but was submitting the material to prosecutors for possible domestic battery charges. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 9:21 p.m., Tieg William Oney, 28, was arrested on multiple counts after deputies responded to the area of Smith's Market on a report of a man trying to break into vehicles. According to the arrest report, he refused to follow commands and instead attacked the two deputies resulting in a fight before he was controlled. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of battery on a police officer, obstruction and felony attempted burglary. Bail was set at $22,300.

MONDAY

• At 12:02 a.m., a 34-year-old was arrested after deputies were called to an apartment on College Parkway for a report of a domestic dispute. The female victim told officers the defendant slapped her while she was in bed and attempted to rape her. She said he got on top of her in the bed but she was able to throw him off. He told deputies he was asleep in the bed when several men jumped him and dragged him outside and down a flight of stairs. The woman's fiancé said he pulled the defendant out of the bed and threw him out of the apartment. The defendant was arrested on suspicion of battery and false imprisonment and held in lieu of $3,500 bail.