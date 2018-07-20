Medicare scam making rounds in Carson City

A recent scam call to Carson City residents comes from "Medicare."

According to online sources and callers, the scam claims new Medicare cards are being issued or the beneficiary's file must be updated. The scam artist asks citizens to verify or provide their personal banking information, which is then used to commit theft.

Similar scams have been tried using Social Security, or insurance numbers as well.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office offers these tips: If you suspect a caller is trying to scam you, immediately hang up and call the Carson City Dispatch Center. To verify the caller is from a legitimate business or company, look up the company's phone number and check with a representative. Don't call back the number given to you by the scammer. Sheriff Ken Furlong said even he has hung up on a legitimate caller before, but when he checked with the company he determined it wasn't a scam.

"A legitimate business will appreciate when you follow up to make sure they are the ones contacting you," Furlong said. "No reputable business or company will balk at you for making sure you are checking and being safe."

To report a scam, contact the sheriff's office at 775-887-2500 or visit the station at 911 E. Musser St.