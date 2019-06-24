Meetings to prevent sexual abuse of developmentally disabled Thursday

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence is bringing people together to create educational materials to raise awareness and discuss strategies to prevent the sexual assault of individuals ages 12-24 with developmental disabilities.

NCEDSV will host two statewide virtual meetings on Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m., via the GoToMeeting web platform or via teleconference, to introduce the issues facing individuals with developmental disabilities who may be struggling in unhealthy relationships and may be vulnerable to sexual assault.

Judy Henderson, NCEDSV training coordinator, said agenda topics will include a brief project overview covering the issue of sexual violence as it impacts individuals ages 12-24 with developmental disabilities; what makes individuals with developmental disabilities more vulnerable to sexual violence; how sexual violence can be prevented; and identifying current resources on what constitutes a healthy, consensual relationship and how to recognize unhealthy, abusive relationships; followed by a 60-minute open forum.

Future meetings will be scheduled during the Thursday call for participants who commit to seeing the project through its completion in September.

To register for the virtual meeting or teleconference, or for information, visit https://www.ncedsv.org/advisory-committee-individuals-with-developmental-disabilities/.