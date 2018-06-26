Michigan man arrested during stolen vehicle call, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 10:09 a.m., a 21-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop and discovered the suspect had a warrant near the 2000 block of Carson Street. Bail was set at $250.

At 6:42 p.m., Jeremiah Alderink, 23, of Jenison, Mich., was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property and two counts of petit larceny after deputies observed a stolen vehicle near the 3400 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $25,500.

At 7:09 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation near the 1000 block of Latigo Drive. Bail was set at $3,500.

