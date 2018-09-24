Minden dispute leads to 2 arrests, 5 pounds of pot

A man and a woman were arrested after reportedly fleeing when a domestic dispute was reported at the Carson Valley Inn on Monday.

Johnny Ray Miller, 28, of Calaveras County, California, and Sherri Lynn Davis, 39, of San Jose, California, were arrested as a result of the incident

At approximately 3:40 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff's Office patrol units responded to the Carson Valley Inn to a report of a domestic dispute. While the deputies were responding, the reporting party stated a silver Ford Escape left the scene which was related to the domestic dispute.

Patrol deputies saw the vehicle turn down Buckeye Road. As deputies began to follow, the vehicle accelerated and turned down Heybourne Road. The vehicle then turned onto Stockyard Road and rammed two closed gates on Bently Nevada Properties. The vehicle was located abandoned on Highway 395 near Airport Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of California and contained more than 5 pounds of marijuana.

It was determined the participants in the domestic dispute had rented a hotel room at the CVI. DCSO investigators obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and evidence was located in the room leading to the identity of the two suspects in the case.

At approximately 11:36 a.m., DCSO Dispatch received information the suspects in this case were at the Walmart Store on Grant Avenue in Gardnerville. When the suspects exited the store, they were detained by DCSO personnel.

Both were taken to the Minden jail facility.

Miller was arrested on a California parole violation warrant and Davis was arrested on a contempt of court warrant out of East Fork Justice Court.

The investigation is continuing and further charges may be forthcoming on both suspects.