Missing air conditioner, TV and washing machine found at neighbor’s, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 4:03 p.m., a 26-year-old contractor was charged with soliciting without a permit after he was questioned by two off-duty deputies in the area of Danielle Drive. A background check also revealed an outstanding FTA warrant. Bail was set at $920.

At 5:39 p.m., two people were arrested after their vehicle was stopped for an improper lane change and failure to yield to pedestrians at Winnie and Carson Street. Jerold Howerton, 47, and Peggy Gomez, 48 were both charged as prohibited persons in possession of a stun gun, a felony. She was also jailed on a P&P hold and held without bail. He was also charged with no insurance, an open beer container, failure to yield and failure to yield to a pedestrian, DUI 1st alcohol and unsafe lane change. His total bail was set at $24,965.

SATURDAY

At 12:20 p.m., a 50-year-old landscaper was booked on multiple misdemeanor counts after a traffic stop at Russel Way and Northridge Drive for speeding. He was also charged with suspended registration, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and driving while his license was suspended. Bail was set at $1,800.

At 1:23 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant after she was stopped for making a sharp left turn in front of another vehicle at Carson and Musser streets, forcing that driver to hit the brakes. Her bail was set at $265.

At 2:51 p.m., Jeremiah Kelly, 36, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on East William Street. He was charged with possession of heroin, no valid driver’s license, running a red light and an unsafe lane change. Bail was set at $2,765.

At 6:02 p.m., Phillip Eubanks, 39, was arrested on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property after his next-door neighbor called deputies to say he had found his missing air conditioner in his neighbor’s Hot Springs Road apartment. A search of the apartment turned up several other items missing from the victim’s apartment including a flat-screen TV and washing machine. Total bail was set at $45,000. In addition, another man was arrested at the apartment on an outstanding warrant charging P&P violations. His bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

At 4:21 p.m., a 45-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop in the Raley’s parking lot for a suspended registration. The driver also had an outstanding warrant and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $865.

MONDAY

At 2:52 a.m., Lisa Parker, 41, was jailed on multiple charges after a traffic stop at Cochise and Clearview for an expired registration. She was also charged with no valid driver’s license or proof of insurance. A search prior to towing revealed two bags containing meth in her purse and a pipe. She was also charged with providing false ID to avoid prosecution for claiming to be some one else during the initial stop. Bail was set at $16,750.