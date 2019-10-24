Missouri fugitive nabbed in Carson City, sheriff’s office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 9:24 a.m., a 31-year-old housing inspector was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to an apartment on Pratt Avenue following a call by neighbors reporting a couple fighting upstairs. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 11:45 a.m., a 41-year-old technician was arrested after deputies responded to a report of an accident and hit and run on Sonoma Street. The defendant was found in an office building a block away with the vehicle parked outside. He was charged with following too closely, hit and run and DUI 1st alcohol. Bail was set at $1,575.

At 10:21 p.m., a 54-year-old Dayton man was jailed on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop for failure to maintain a lane on Highway 50 East. He was also charged with the traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,010.

WEDNESDAY

At 5:06 p.m., Stephen Wickware, 27, was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Richard Drive for a report of someone soliciting door to door without a permit. He was jailed without bail after dispatch reported he had a warrant as a fugitive from justice out of Missouri.

At 10:42 p.m., a 20-year-old was arrested on Viking Way after deputies responded to a report of a child custody dispute. Dispatch advised he had a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

THURSDAY

At 1:23 a.m., Rickey Olson, 68, was arrested at a residence on California Street after deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery. He was charged with two counts of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $20,000.