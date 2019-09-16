Mom arrested for meth, 4-month-old turned over the child services, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 4:44 p.m., Leilani Salter-Arms, 26, was arrested on drug charges after deputies responded to the Nolan Inn on a report of a woman threatening suicide. A search of her purse revealed meth and needles. Her 4-month-old was turned over to child protective services and she was arrested for possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as child endangerment. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 11:21 p.m., a 45-year-old machinist was charged with domestic battery 1st after deputies responded to an apartment on North Edmonds Drive. The victim, his girlfriend, had a head injury. His bail was set at $3,000.

SATURDAY

At 10:10 p.m., a Sparks man was arrested on a DUI 1st alcohol charge after a traffic stop at Park and Roop for failure to maintain a lane. The erratic driving was reported by a citizen who followed the vehicle and signed a complaint charging the traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,065.

SUNDAY

At 12:47 p.m., a 61-year-old man was arrested on a lewdness charge after witnesses at Ambrose Park on Deer Run Road reported seeing him sitting in his vehicle masturbating. His bail was set at $2,500.

At 1:07 p.m., a 64-year-old man was arrested at Spear and Curry streets after telling deputies he was suicidal and needed help. They arrested him on two FTA warrants issued by Carson Justice Court. Bail was set at $545.

At 1:54 p.m., a 44-year-old man was arrested on a battery charge after the victim reported he was punched numerous times at the Focus House on Gibson Avenue. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 8:29 p.m., a 56-year-old man was arrested after a hit and run crash at Northridge and Lompa. The victim followed the subject vehicle to an address on Pinion Pine Drive. Deputies reported he seemed heavily intoxicated when they interviewed him. He was charged with hit and run and DUI 1st alcohol. Bail was set at $1,500.