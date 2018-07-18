‘Montana Joe’s’ escape short-lived, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 1 p.m., Montana Joe Munday, 29, was transferred from Washoe County to the Carson City Jail on a warrant on suspicion he failed to appear for sentencing on suspicion of a felony of attempted escape from prison. He was held without bail.

• At 9:30 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson man was arrested after deputies responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. The defendant had left the scene. He was arrested after a traffic stop at Airport and 5th and subsequently arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st and DUI 1st offense. Total bail in the case was set at $4,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 5:18 a.m., Marcus Swanson, 24, of Mound House was jailed after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Fairview Drive. A records check revealed a justice court warrant for contempt of court and a search of the vehicle revealed a small quantity of meth. Swanson was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and held on the contempt warrant. Total bail was set at $4,000.