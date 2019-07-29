Motorcycle club member faces list of charges, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 2 a.m., Davide Sanchez, 49, was arrested at an address on Woodside Drive on a warrant charging of felony domestic battery. Sanchez was described in the arrest report as president of the Deadly Sins motorcycle club, which was described as linked to the Vagos motorcycle club A search of the residence found a Glock 9mm pistol verified by dispatch as stolen. Deputies also found more than 14 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and numerous small baggies as well as three bags of marijuana totaling 10 ounces and prescription drugs with no prescription. He was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell, possession of a stolen firearm and as an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with possession of testosterone and a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia and marijuana. Finally, he was charged with child endangerment because his young son was present. Total bail was set at $92,600.

At 12:48 p.m., a 60-year-old lawyer was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Robinson and Pratt for using a cellphone. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 2:42 p.m., a 37-year-old transient was arrested after managers at the Courtyard Marriott called about a man yelling at people and claiming he had a gun. The defendant had a confirmed warrant for violating suspended sentence conditions. He was arrested on that charge. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:12 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was charged with filing a false police report after she called dispatch claiming her boyfriend kicked her in the stomach at their residence on Wild Sage. When deputies arrived, she admitted she wasn’t kicked and that she made up the story when she called dispatch. Bail was set at $500.

SATURDAY

At 1:21 a.m., Cody Stanley, 30, and his girlfriend Charley Corneliussen, 21, were arrested after deputies investigated a vehicle parked after hours in John Mankins Park on Oak Ridge. A search of the vehicle revealed meth residue and a pipe. In addition, deputies located an expandable baton in the driver’s side door pocket. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $3,500. His bail was set at $2,500 for the foldable baton.

At 9:56 p.m., a husband and wife were arrested after security at the Nugget Inn called to report suspected drug activity in one of the rooms. Thomas, 39, and Kathyrn Johnson, 40, were each charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. They were also charged with child abuse because their toddler daughter was in the room. The little girl was placed with a temporary guardian. Bail was set at $43,500.

SUNDAY

At 1:58 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was arrested for violating bail conditions after a traffic stop. She tested at 0.23, nearly three times legally intoxicated despite a bail condition prohibiting her from using alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

At 10:13 a.m., Chance Banta, 23, was arrested after deputies were called to the Empire Road golf course maintenance building for a report of some one trying to steal a dump truck. The witness tried to stop Banta from leaving the scene but he ran away. Other deputies caught Banta and confirmed he was the person who took the truck using a photo taken by the witness. He was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle. Bail was set at $25,000.

At 11:42 a.m., Darla DeMarco, 35, was arrested on multiple counts after deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on her in the area of Empire Ranch Road. The arrest report says she fought with the arresting officer and fled on foot. She was charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest. After she was arrested, an inventory of two bags she dropped in her attempt to flee revealed both meth and a pipe. She was charged with the original FTA warrant, violating bail conditions, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Total bail was set at $9,800.

At 12:49 p.m., a 28-year-old was arrested for violating deferred sentencing conditions after a traffic stop for a suspended registration. He had an un-opened pint of vodka in the vehicle. Bail was set at $3,050.