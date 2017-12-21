Moundhouse man arrested for felony possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 10:40 a.m., Douglas Williams, 28, of Moundhouse, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a business check at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 12:17 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 900 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 7:53 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and a Sparks warrant after deputies initiated a pedestrian stop at Mills Park. Bail was set at $1,825.

THURSDAY

At 2:21 a.m., Julio Valdivia, 24, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold after deputies conducted a business check at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. No bail was set.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.